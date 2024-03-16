“Price of being snubbed is paid” - Fans love Tye Ruotolo’s vindictive submission of Garry Tonon after handshake snub

ONE Championship shared a throwback social media post of Tye Ruotolo’s promotional debut.

In May 2022, Ruotolo competed under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The American superstar was matched up against submission wizard Garry Tonon for a ten-minute bout that didn’t need the judges.

Heading into their grappling match, Ruotolo had added incentive to defeat Tonon after the latter snubbed the young phenom of a handshake at the faceoffs. The American grappler made him pay on fight night by securing a D’arce choke finish after ninety seconds of action.

ONE recently paid tribute to Ruotolo’s impressive promotional debut by sharing the highlights on Instagram with the following caption:

“Karma bites back 👀 Will Tye Ruotolo successfully defend the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against Izaak Michell on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on @primevideo? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

Fans took to the comment section and acknowledged Tonon’s decision not to shake hands with Ruotolo before their grappling match:

“don't forget shaking hands next time”

“Price of being snub is paid. 👏👏👏”

“Always show respect even not deserve it. Let karna do the work and be lucky karma pays you back with witnessing 🙌”

“Respect your opponent which He is your enemy, he isn't”

Instagram comments

What’s next for Tye Ruotolo under the ONE Championship banner?

Since defeating Garry Tonon, Tye Ruotolo has extended his promotional record to 5-0, including three wins inside the distance. In November 2023, Ruotolo defeated Mahomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision in his latest bout to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

On April 5, Ruotolo looks to defend his welterweight throne for the first time at ONE Fight Night 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. To do so, the 21-year-old must defeat promotional newcomer Izaak Michell, a well-respected grappler who trains under the great John Danaher.

ONE Fight Night 21 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.