Conor McGregor's impact extends beyond his success in the octagon. The former two-division UFC champion shares a loving family with his fiancée, Dee Devlin.

Together, they share three children. Their eldest, Conor Jr., was born in May 2017, followed by Croia in January 2019. Their third child, a son named Rian, was born in May 2021.

'The Notorious' is often seen on social media sharing athletic skills with his eldest son, aiming to nurture him into a potential future sports professional. Conor Jr. regularly joins these training sessions, often shadowboxing with his dad.

Conor McGregor recently posted a video on Instagram, showcasing his kids' athletic training. In the footage, the Irishman is actively guiding them through warm-up exercises.

Fans promptly responded to McGregor's coaching video with a variety of reactions.

"They already got that dog In Them 🔥"

"JUNIOR IS A BEAST🥵🔥"

"The Primary school roster is fu*ked"

"Junior can run Better than Jamal Hill , this kid give me Goosebumps"

"This is incredible 2 see your dedication and sacrifices giving your family more than anyone could ever imagine!!!!! 🙌🏽👑🙇🏽‍♂️🥳🥳🥳🙏🏽🐐❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

"Imagine years later he's coached his kid to a world title... What a film that would be"

"bros creating the next champ"

Conor McGregor speaks out on UFC's stance for potential showdown with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since a significant leg injury during his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has noticeably intensified his training lately, suggesting a potential return to the octagon in 2024.

Earlier speculations hinted at a matchup with Michael Chandler after they coached on The Ultimate Fighter season 31. But due to USADA regulations, the bout's postponement is now expected until at least April 2024. However, the official confirmation of the date and venue for this potential fight is still awaited.

McGregor shared his apprehension on social media about the UFC's potential surprise announcement of his comeback fight without prior notice. In a recent post on X, 'The Notorious' suggested there might be potential complications.

"I promise the UFC would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting. They could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding."

Check out McGregor's (now-deleted) post: