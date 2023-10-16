“Prime example of don’t judge a book by its cover” - Fans love Mikey Musumeci’s wholesome persona outside of fighting

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the most lethal men in the world once the fight hits the ground. Outside his competitive nature, however, he is one of the kindest and friendliest people you'll ever have the pleasure to meet.

'Darth Rigatoni' strongly advocates using martial arts as a way of instilling kindness and respect on the next generation.

Just watch Musumeci's interaction with any fan, fellow fighter or media member and you can tell that he is a man with no malice in his soul. He could be talking about jiu-jitsu, training, books or his favorite pasta dish, Mikey Musumeci always has his boyish smile and child-like energy,

The unassuming demeanor and his warm personality are products of Musumeci's chill and jovial outlook in life. In one of his most recent posts on Instagram, 'Darth Rigatoni' giddily spoke about his love for eating pasta:

"Mikey Musumeci’s diet is not for everyone 😳 Who would you like to see “Darth Rigatoni” take on first if he transitions to MMA? @mikeymusumeci"

Fans are absolutely loving the content and are flooding the comments section with love:

@jimineybob said what all of us are thinking:

"Mikey genuinely seems like such a wholesome guy"

@caydenhenschel is curious what made Mikey Musumeci's pasta so great that he cried:

"Drop the recipe 👀"

@kash.bato pointed out that Musumeci is a great example of why you shouldn't assume anything about anyone:

"Prime example of don’t judge a book by its cover ladies and gentlemen"

@jmsilva 90 was funny with his comment:

"The kindest softest person that will tie you in a knot lol"

In his most recent performance inside the Circle, Musumeci took part in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15. Last October 7, 'Darth Rigatoni' 'beat former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese grappling legend Shinya Aoki. In a marvelous homage to the Japanese icon, Mikey Musumeci submitted Aoki with his patented ankle lock, the "Aoki Lock."