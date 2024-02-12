"Proper skint bum" - Darren Till, Michael Chandler, and MMA fans roast Dillon Danis as he gets fact-checked by X Community Notes 

Controversial mixed martial artist Dillon Danis was on the receiving end of a barrage of comments from fellow fighters and fans for getting fact-checked by X (formerly known as Twitter).

Danis posted that he would give away $5,000 to a randomly selected person who liked his post if the San Francisco 49ers beat reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII:

"If San Francisco 49ers beats Kansas City Chiefs I'll give one person who likes this tweet $5,000 Must be following to win! @dillondanis"

However, the X Community Notes feature added context to the post and cited Danis' past attempts at deceiving fans with this article from Sportskeeda:

"Dillon Danis has on multiple occasions promised varying amounts of money and/or other rewards for his followers to interact with his posts in some way. There is nothing to indicate he actually pays anyone what he promises."

Former UFC middleweight Darren Till and lightweight Michael Chandler were foremost in reacting to the hilarious context:

"Ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @dillondanis proper skint bum"

"Fact checkers get it right on this one…"

"[face with tears of joy emojis x3]"

Other fans also found humor in Danis' post being dismissed by the context with a lot of them referencing his last fight against Logan Paul, which he lost via disqualification:

"community notes called you broke"

"Bro had the biggest fall off since his fight"

"Do you even have $5k to give out?"

"Community notes did you worse than Logan."

Fans and fighters react to Danis' unfulfilled promises of a giveaway.

Dillon Danis targets Sean Strickland's girlfriend after former champion goes off on MGK-Megan Fox relationship

Dillon Danis has yet again targeted the relationship of a combat sports athlete, and this time, the victim on the receiving end is Sean Strickland.

After Strickland went on a rant questioning actress Megan Fox's relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Danis pointed out Strickland's girlfriend's physical appearance.

He wrote:

“Sean Strickland talking all that sh*t meanwhile his girl looks like this.”

Danis later deleted the post but it is not his first time having a go at a fellow fighter's partner. He was notoriously incessant in the lead-up to his fight against Logan Paul and constantly infringed upon Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal's privacy.

Check out a screenshot of Danis' deleted post below:

Dillon Danis' deleted post targeting Sean Strickland's girlfriend. [via X @dillondanis]