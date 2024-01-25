“Pure dynamite” – Takeru smashing pads with Trainer Gae is a thing of beauty

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa is mere days away from his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165, as he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

The match was booked weeks ago on the heels of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who was supposed to face the Japanese star, pulling out due to a hand injury.

Most are not disappointed at all with the replacement, however, as Superlek is just as formidable as Rodtang. Add that on top of the fact that this main event battle will be fought in Tokyo for the belt, and the fans in Airake Arena will get their money's worth for sure.

Ahead of his bout with Superlek, 'The Natural Born Crusher' was seen hitting the Muay Thai pads with legendary coach Trainer Gae. ONE posted the training session on Instagram with the caption:

"Pure dynamite 💥 Can Takeru claim the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship from Superlek on January 28 at ONE 165? 🏅 @k1takeru"

Takeru also seen training with Trainer Gae's student, former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon

A few months before his fated ONE debut at ONE 165, 'The Natural Born Crusher' went to Thailand to train with some of the best kickboxers in the world today. Aside from working with the legendary Trainer Gae, the Japanese kickboxing star also worked with the padman's greatest student, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon, who is the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, was seen doing some highly technical sparring with the Japanese former K-1 world champion.

Here's a video of their sparring:

Superbon is perhaps the best training partner to prepare anyone for Superlek.

Teaching his highly effective trade secrets to the debuting Japanese star will surely make a difference come fight night. With Superbon being a master kicker, his teachings will definitely be beneficial for anyone facing 'The Kicking Machine'.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.