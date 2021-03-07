"Pure garbage" - Dillon Danis slams 'kid' Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC 259

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis recently took a dig at Islam Makhachev on Twitter. Makhachev's fourth-round submission victory at UFC 259 doesn't seem to have impressed Dillon Danis.

Islam Makhachev fought Drew Dober on the main card tonight. The Dagestani fighter showcased his elite grappling throughout the fight. Following the relentless Sambo pressure, Makhachev caught Dober in an arm-triangle choke and squeezed until the latter tapped.

Jiu-Jitsu wizard Dillon Danis has taunted the grappling skills of Islam Makhachev on Twitter. Danis is a world-class BJJ practitioner and believes that Makhachev's wrestling is "pure garbage". Danis also demanded Drew Dober to be immediately removed from the UFC roster.

islam’s grappling and wrestling are pure garbage a 4 year old kid wouldn’t tap to that garbage that bum drew dobum should be cut immediately pure bullshit my god i’d play with that kid islam in there — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Dillon Danis pokes fun at Ariel Helwani on Twitter for supporting Islam Makhachev

Ariel Helwani applauded Islam Makhachev's corner for putting up a dominating performance at UFC 259. Helwani took to Twitter to praise Khabib Nurmagomedov for being in Islam Makhachev's corner tonight.

Very early front-runner for coach of the year:



Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 7, 2021

Dillon Danis mocked Ariel Helwani for sucking up to the Dagestani fighter. Danis tweeted to take a jab at the Sports Journalist.

he ain’t gonna shag you mate https://t.co/qXmalcNHrn — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Danis also ridiculed Ariel Helwani for being a white belt who believes Islam Makhachev possesses high-level grappling.

Advertisement

white belts like ariel = islam grappling NeXt LevEl bRo😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

After Petr Yan's loss to Aljamian Sterling tonight, Dillon Danis took a dig at the Russian bantamweight as well.

new york we always beat them russians — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2021

Dillon Danis' disdain for Dagestani fighters can be traced back to the UFC 229 fiasco. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought Danis' teammate Conor McGregor, jumped the fence to attack Dillon Danis. Throughout the buildup to that fight, the Bellator fighter had been throwing jabs at the Nurmagomedov camp on social media.

It looks like Dillon Danis isn't backing away from getting involved in a Twitter back-and-forth even two years after the debacle took place.