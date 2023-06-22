"Put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and r*pe" - When Cardi B lashed out at Nate Diaz's teammate for comparing her to Andrew Tate

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has never been far from the news in recent months, often posting incendiary messages to his Twitter feed.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, ‘Top G’ has a huge following across the planet, with his Twitter amassing 6.9m followers at the time of writing.

This week has seen Tate and his brother Tristan officially charged by authorities in Romania with r*pe and human trafficking following months of investigation.

Unsurprisingly, Tate has largely split the opinion of other celebrities. In 2022, for instance, during his initial rise to fame, he caused a Twitter spat between rapper Cardi B and former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields.

The issue began when Shields took to Twitter to decry the fact that people were “freaking out” about the idea of Andrew Tate as a role model while embracing Cardi B in the same role.

“People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians. Tate’s main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s is go do drugs, f*ck random men and go through life as a brain dead moron.”

Cardi B was quick to hit back at the former UFC star, posting the following in a tweet that was then deleted.

“I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke, I’m a mom of two kids and I do a lot of charity work...but hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and r*pe.”

In the months following this incident, Cardi B has not had further interactions with Tate and Shields. However, Shields once again defended ‘Top G’ on Twitter earlier this year, attacking the US embassy for not helping the influencer when he was arrested in Romania.

Andrew Tate criminal charges: What are the allegations against him?

Following an investigation that began with his arrest back in December 2022, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has officially been charged with multiple crimes by Romanian authorities.

The charges include human trafficking, r*pe and s*xual exploitation, and are levied against both ‘Top G’ and his younger brother, Tristan Tate.

A date for the Tate brothers’ trial has not yet been given, but it is well-documented that Romanian authorities have seized a number of their assets, worth a reported $4m.

