"Put the coin in the bag and fight Aspinall" - MMA X reacts as Jon Jones receives challenge coin from President Donald Trump

Fans reacted to Jon Jones receiving a challenge coin from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jones last fought in the UFC in November 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic by third-round knockout to defend his heavyweight title. Shortly after securing the finish, 'Bones' did a Donald Trump-inspired celebration while the President was sitting cageside at UFC 309.

On Tuesday, Jones posted a video on Instagram revealing that Trump sent him a commemorative challenge coin. 'Bones' had this to say:

"Oh, I love the skies, Albuquerque, New Mexico, some of the most beautiful skies, beautiful views. Speaking about beauty, I wanted to give a shout-out to our 45th and 47th President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, for giving me this beautiful challenge coin."

Jones followed up by saying:

"I've had the privilege to meet some pretty amazing American people, and I've gotten these coins from some of our country's best, but this one has to top them all. From the President himself to my mailbox, great honor, thank you for this beautiful gift. It will be mounted in the house."

The video was re-posted on Twitter, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"Put the coin in the bag and fight Aspinall lil bro"

"So they just giving these out to criminals now?"

"That’s so fire bro"

"can he receive a contract to fight Aspinall?"

Watch Jones showcase his challenge coin from Trump below:

Chael Sonnen claims Tom Aspinall could be fighting Ciryl Gane next instead of Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall recently posted and then deleted a video on social media claiming he had fight news releasing soon. Fans quickly assumed Aspinall could be announcing his long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones.

Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen posted a video on YouTube claiming Aspinall could be fighting Ciryl Gane instead:

"The current plan right now, Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, are you ready, are you ready? For the interim championship."

Tom Aspinall captured the UFC interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. The UK superstar later defended the strap, which doesn't happen often, against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

The heavily desired undisputed heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Jon Jones has been postponed while the latter negotiates with the UFC.

Watch Sonnen's comments about Aspinall vs. Gane below:

