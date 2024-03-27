"Put my name in the history books" - Regian Eersel on his desire to leave a lasting legacy 

At this stage in his career, Regian Eersel doesn't find himself short on motivation for continuing to do what he does best.

The dominant two-sport world champion has already crafted a great legacy for himself as one of the best strikers to ever step foot in ONE Championship. However, he isn't satisfied with necessarily being on the shortlist, 'The Immortal' wants to be at the front of the pack.

The champion is now set to return at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 where he will defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship against Alexis Nicolas.

Before he steps back inside the ring at Lumpinee Stadium, he told Sherdog that he is still driven to add more chapters to his incredible story:

"One of my main goals is to build up my legacy and put my name in the history books. I think I'm doing pretty well, but I still have a couple more years to go."

Regian Eersel is no stranger to the brightest lights

With all the incredible things that he has accomplished in his career, ONE Fight Night 21 is just another day at the office for Regian Eersel.

That isn't to say that he can afford to overlook or underestimate any opponent that he steps in there with. Alexis Nicolas is preparing for the biggest fight of his career and that hunger makes him a dangerous opponent regardless of Eersel's dominance.

For the champion in this fight, using all of that experience and his confidence in his own abilities will be crucial to racking up another title defense.

Nicolas will try to shock the world whilst the champion will do what he does best, get the win and keep hold of the gold.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.