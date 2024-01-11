"Put down the super juice" - Paulo Costa's claim of being able to secure a fight with Conor McGregor triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Following the news that Conor McGregor's return would come at middleweight, Paulo Costa has expressed an interest in facing the Irishman. 'Borrachinha' doubled down on his desire to face 'The Notorious' during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"I think so, brother, and I have some feelings about that, I think we're going to fight... I think so, honestly... I think it's going to happen, but we're going to fight in some way... because he's moving up and we don't have too much middleweight guys.

"My style and his style is a good matchup. I would not try and take him down and him either. I think he’s huge, strong. He’s an exceptional fighter, one of the best of all time. Chandler can’t fight at 185, I don’t think so. That's why. There are better matchups for McGregor at 185 than Michael Chandler."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on facing Conor McGregor below:

Fans reacted to the claim by making jokes at Costa's expense. @chandlarger advised the No.6-ranked middleweight:

"Put down the super juice"

@Nayvadiius labeled Costa a comedian:

"Bro really a ufc comedian"

@JackARC_ targeted both fighters, labeling them as 'talkers':

"One of the biggest talkers in MMA calls out the biggest talker in MMA. Great talk."

@Kaiyo83 suggested that 'Borrachinha' is looking for a red panty night:

"Paula Costa looking for the red panties night lol"

@thetravisverse believes McGregor should return against a middleweight:

"If Conor wants to fight at 185 he should fight a real 185er. I say book it."

@DirtyDeep89 feels Costa would win the bout:

"Costa would destroy Connor"

@TosoJuanchis claimed the No.6-ranked middleweight is in love:

"He's in love."

Paulo Costa claims he has not signed Robert Whittaker contract

Paulo Costa appeared set to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284. However, he revealed that he never signed the contract. While the bout has been announced for UFC 298, the No.6-ranked middleweight has yet to sign the contract. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Borrachinha' stated:

"I tell you, I didn't sign yet...They didn't send [the contract]. They didn't send this email. I'm waiting for email. I don't know what happened, but they say Anaheim. I'm okay with Anaheim, I like the California people...The only problem with Anaheim is the tax of California...I think the fight gonna happen."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on facing Robert Whittaker below:

The pair were also scheduled to fight at UFC on ESPN 22 in 2021. However, Costa withdrew due to severe flu. He has not competed since defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision at UFC 278 in August 2022.