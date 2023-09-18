“Queen of Muay Thai” - Fans give their love and support in Stamp Fairtex’s bid for historic three-sport dominance

ONE women's atomweight superstar Stamp Fairtex will be fighting for an MMA world title for the second time in her career at ONE Fight Night 14. Across the Circle from her will be surging South Korean Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title. If the Thai wins this bout, she will become ONE's first-ever fighter to win world titles in three different sports.

Stamp has come a long way from a little kid who used Muay Thai to fend off her bullies to becoming ONE's first-ever two-sport world champion by capturing the promotion's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts simultaneously. She further explored out of her sport and became one of the most formidable MMA fighters in ONE Championship.

Ahead of her fight with Ham, Stamp Fairtex was featured in ONE's Instagram video, chronicling her life-long martial arts journey:

"Stamp is no stranger to adversity 😤 The former two-sport queen looks to add ANOTHER World Title to her resume when she faces Ham Seo Hee for MMA gold on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo! 🤩 @stamp_fairtex"

Stamp Fairtex will need her Muay Thai prowess and more when she faces horns with Ham Seo Hee for gold at ONE Fight Night 14. The historic event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.