Question about recent controversial comments earns sharp retort from Bryce Mitchell: "No man controls me"

Bryce Mitchell has not entered the octagon since last December when he defeated Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. 'Thug Nasty' is set to make his return this weekend as he faces Jean Silva at UFC 314.

During his time away from competition, the No.13-ranked featherweight found himself in headlines for controversial comments praising Nazi leader Adolf H**ler and denying the Holocaust.

Speaking at UFC 314 media day, Mitchell was asked what he has learned from the ordeal. He responded:

"I've learned to be totally fearless. No man controls me or controls what I say and my research on history is up to me and no man determines what my thoughts and my opinions are and how I raise my son and what is taught in my household. And for me, in my household, we will serve the Lord."

Mitchell was then asked about his recent comments on the gay community, where he claimed they shouldn't be parents, responding:

"Therefore whosoever is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and simple generation so too shall the son of man be ashamed of him in the presence of the father and the holy angels."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments on his recent controversy below:

Mitchell added that, despite the controversy, he remains focused on his upcoming opponent. The No. 13-ranked featherweight has faced plenty of backlash for his comments, with UFC CEO Dana White labeling him as one of the dumbest people on the planet.

Jean Silva suggests he could end Bryce Mitchell's career at UFC 314

Jean Silva is undefeated, with four knockout victories, since making his UFC debut in January 2024. He recently predicted that he will keep his knockout streak alive against Bryce Mitchell while expressing that his opponent may wind up retiring.

Speaking at UFC 314 media day, the rising featherweight prospect stated:

"Everything was going good until that knockout, until he got knocked out by Josh Emmett and I think that really messed up his brain and his emotions and everything just kind of went wrong. You can tell that he's not looking at this the same way that he used to look at it before... I might knock him out in the first, in the second, we'll see, but maybe he'll need to retire after this because he's going to have some brain damage."

Check out Jean Silva's comments on Bryce Mitchell below:

Silva noted that Mitchell will likely look to take him down, claiming that he will defend the attempts. 'Thug Nasty' took nearly a full year off after suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

