Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson claims Jon Jones will get knocked out of the HW division if he takes a punch from Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut on his return to the octagon. Jones was initially expected to make a bid for the UFC heavyweight title before his pay dispute with Dana White.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has recently weighed in on Jones' move up to heavyweight. According to Jackson, Jon Jones would not be able to withstand a clean shot from UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Quinton Jackson recently spoke on Brendan Schaub's YouTube channel Thiccc boy:

"Jon Jones? Man I think Jon Jones is one of the best fighters in the world. I think he'll do good against like the smaller heavyweights. I think he'll take Francis (Ngannou) down and you know. So I think he probably would (do well). But I think if he gets once he'll probably get knocked out of that weight class."

Watch the interaction below:

Rampage Jackson shares insight about Jon Jones

Jon Jones fought Quinton Jackson in his first title defense at UFC 135. 'Bones' put on an absolute masterclass, scoring a fourth-round submission win over Jackson.

Bones says Rampage gave him nightmares ahead of UFC 135 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/cBqzvvYwrI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 16, 2019

Also Read

Quinton Jackson has now shared insight from his experience fighting Jon Jones. According to 'Rampage', it was Jones' mental strength that gave him an edge in the title fight. Jackson, who claimed to have been in the best shape of his life, further told Brendan Schaub:

"I'm gonna tell you something about Jon Jones what I noticed. And I noticed it too late after I fought him. His mind, it's his mind. His mind is really strong. When I fought Jon Jones I honestly underestimated him because I was in really good shape and I didn't have any injuries. A little knee injury that wasn't that bad back then. But I have never lost a fight in that good of a shape."

"I was in Colorado training and I was training for a couple of months. My cardio was meant... I was in probably like one of the best shapes I've ever been. And I was just like, 'there's no way I'm losing to this kid'. But his mind is so strong."

Edited by Avinash Tewari