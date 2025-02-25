Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson opens up about regretting beef with Kevin Holland: "He's real and he kept it real"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about his beef with Kevin Holland and encouraged fans to rally behind the UFC competitor again. He took responsibility for starting it and praised 'Trailblazer' for sticking up for himself.

The beef between 'Trailblazer' and 'Rampage' began when the Dana White's Contender Series alum fought Michael 'Venom' Page. The former UFC light heavyweight champion later made a joke on an Instagram comment after the exchange between the welterweights at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Holland didn't take too kindly to the joke and clapped back at Jackson when he appeared as a guest on the latter's podcast.

During the recent episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, the UFC legend shared his thoughts on 'Trailblazer' and said he has no animosity toward him.

Jackson mentioned that he regrets making the joke and doesn't want fans bashing Holland anymore because he stood up for himself and didn't change his tune when sitting across from him on the podcast:

"I do feel bad about what happened with Kevin Holland because it was my fault...I didn't know him, I made fun of him and 'MVP' on Instagram and I said a bad joke. I'm a fan of both of them...And I'm not saying it to fu*k up with the fans, but he was mad at me, so it's my fault and that's when everything started. But after all that, he got his stuff out and he was upset with me, then I started liking him. He's real and he kept it real. He didn't come here to kiss no a*s."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson says should support Kevin Holland

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson believes fans should support Kevin Holland again and put their beef behind him.

During the aforementioned clip, Jackson mentioned that he is a fan of Holland both personally and professionally and doesn't want fans to continue taking jibes at him because of their exchange on his podcast appearance:

"[Holland's] actually a good dude. So I wanna tell the fans right now, Kevin Holland is actually a good dude. I just rubbed him the wrong way, which I could do that sometimes, I could rub people the wrong way. I think y'all should like, give him some slack and go back and support the guy again."

Check out the full episode featuring Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

