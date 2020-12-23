Rafael dos Anjos freaks out at Conor McGregor for 'double submission' jibe

Rafael dos Anjos didn't take too kindly to Conor McGregor's latest jibe.

At Submission Underground 19, dos Anjos grappled Donald Cerrone in a bout that wasn't without controversy. In the overtime, it appeared RDA tapped and the match was called, yet the Brazilian and Cerrone both believed he didn't. They then re-did their overtime, and Cerrone ended up tapping RDA legitimately, which caused McGregor to take a jab at the former lightweight champion.

Stfu Connor!! Double win submission ?? It started with the ambar on. It was a fun and friendly match. I make a living with MMA and you saw what happen twice when me and Donald fought MMA. https://t.co/zQUWmSDqbp — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 23, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos has a point that he defeated Cerrone when it mattered. They fought in 2013 with RDA winning a decision, and then had a rematch in 2015 for the lightweight title where dos Anjos won by TKO to defend his belt.

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor's history

It shouldn't come as a surprise that McGregor took a dig at dos Anjos.

The two were supposed to fight at UFC 196 for the Brazilian's lightweight title, but dos Anjos was forced to pull out with an injury. Unfortunately, they ended up never fighting as McGregor would instead turn his focus to two Nate Diaz fights. Then, when he fought for the lightweight title, it was Eddie Alvarez who beat RDA to become the champ that the Irishman would later fight.

Although they didn't fought in 2016, dos Anjos called out the Irishman after he beat Paul Felder in his return to lightweight.

"I think if Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is really retired, it will leave the division wide-open," Dos Anjos said in his post-fight interview. "If you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division. Everybody else is all interim champions. I think if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make."

McGregor also seemed interested in making the fight happen.

Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol.

Look at Dana hahahah

Vintage MMA entertainment.

El Chap! pic.twitter.com/GiC3yl8HB6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

Conor McGregor is set to rematch Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. If he beats "The Diamond," many expect him to fight for the lightweight title, whether it is for the vacant belt or a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, snapped his losing skid with the decision win over Felder, and he presently doesn't have his next fight booked.