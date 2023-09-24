Rafael Fiziev shares hospital update after suffering shocking leg injury at UFC Vegas 79

Rafael Fiziev released his first statement since suffering a severe leg injury in his latest fight.

On Saturday night, September 23, Fiziev fought Mateusz Gamrot in the UFC Vegas 79 main event. In the first round, ‘Ataman’ defended several takedowns and landed enough strikes to secure a 10-9 for all three judges.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck in the second round. Fiziev threw a right leg kick before dropping from pain caused by his other leg. The fight ended immediately, and Gamrot was awarded a TKO victory.

Later that night, Fiziev shared a video of him at the hospital. In the footage posted on Instagram, the top-10 lightweight was with fellow UFC Vegas 79 fighters Bryce Mitchell and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. ‘Ataman’ had this to say:

“Second round [the injury happened]. Look, everybody here. What a business, yeah? What a business, guys. The best business in the world. Everybody here.”

Fiziev’s Instagram caption was translated to the following message:

“The endurance of the profession”

In March of this year, Rafael Fiziev lost a three-round war against Justin Gaethje by majority decision, ending his six-fight win streak. Things have gone from bad to worse, as some people suspect Fiziev might have torn his ACL. It should be noted that these are rumors, and nothing has been confirmed.

What’s next for Rafael Fiziev and the UFC lightweight division?

If Rafael Fiziev tore his ACL, he could be out for nine months to a year. Once Fiziev returns, he must bounce back from his two-fight losing streak to regain the momentum he had entering 2023. Luckily, Fiziev has proven his takedown defense continues to improve, making him a future threat to the lightweight throne.

Meanwhile, the UFC 155-pound division will move on while Fiziev recovers. On October 21, Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title in a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294. Depending on who emerges victorious, the division could have a different look by the end of the year.

Following Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2, the next 155-pound title challenger is expected to be Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ last fought on July 29, defeating Dustin Poirier with a second-round highlight-reel head-kick knockout.

