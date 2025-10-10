Raja Jackson update: Quinton Jackson's son pleads not guilty to two charges of battery after Syko Stu incident

Raja Jackson entered a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an altercation with professional wrestler Stuart Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu.

The 25-year-old, son of former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, faces one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury and another misdemeanor count of battery following an incident during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in August. According to a report by TMZ Sports, Jackson arrived at the San Fernando Courthouse dressed in black and walked silently past reporters as he made his way inside, declining to speak about the case.

The incident occurred on August 23 at a live wrestling event in Los Angeles, where Jackson, who was scheduled to appear in a staged segment, started raining down heavy blows on Smith. Video footage showed Jackson tackling the wrestler to the ground and striking him repeatedly.

Court filings state that Smith sustained significant injuries, including trauma to both jaws, a deep lip laceration, and the loss of several teeth. The district attorney’s office has added a sentencing enhancement due to the severity of those injuries. Jackson was arrested in September and released on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be back in court on November 24. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. His father, Rampage Jackson, has spoken publicly about the case, calling for accountability and consequences for his son’s actions.

WWE legend Ric Flair speaks on Raja Jackson’s violent attack

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Raja Jackson’s assault on Stuart Smith. He offered a measured response while acknowledging his long friendship with Raja’s father, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

Flair said he tried reaching out to 'Rampage' after the incident but received no response. The two have shared a close friendship over the years, often seen together at events. Reflecting on the situation, Flair noted that while physical exchanges happen in wrestling, this incident went far beyond acceptable limits.

Speaking in an interview with Escapist Magazine, Flair said:

“I’m very close to Rampage and I tried calling him after what happened, but obviously he wasn’t taking calls. A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent."

He added:

"I’m not defending the actions by any means, but you never know the extent of what happened if you were not there. We’re probably missing several key components to what happened. I’ve never lost my cool in the ring. I’ve had to punch some guys back like Vader, just because he was always trying to rough me up. One punch and then everybody calms down, smooth it over.”

