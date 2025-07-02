"Ran like a coward" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev's manager throws shade at Ilia Topuria amid UFC P4P ranking update  

Last weekend, Ilia Topuria stunned the world with his vicious KO of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. However, Islam Makhachev's manager doesn't seem to be too impressed with the historic win.

Ad

For context, when Makhachev and 'Do Bronx' clashed at UFC 280, it took the Dagestani two rounds to finish the fight. After flooring, the Brazilian with a punch, the former pound-for-pound king quickly locked in an arm triangle to force a tap, winning the lightweight strap in the process.

Many in the MMA community see Touria's first-round KO over Oliveira as a much more dominant win. On top of that, the post-UFC 317 ranking update saw the Georgian-born Spaniard dethrone Makhachev as the pound-for-pound king.

Ad

Trending

In a social media post this Tuesday, the sambo maestro's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to X, asserting his client's win over Oliveira superior to Topuria's and deeming his resume the better of the two:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"@MAKHACHEVMMA beat Charles when he was a Champion, coming off 11-fight win streak 3 years ago. Not taking anything away from Topuria, but numbers don’t lie."

Check out Islam Makhachev's manager's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominance MMA founder's claims ignited a firestorm among the MMA fandom, with many flooding his comments section, noting their thoughts on the topic.

@Aeternus_Lux_ wrote:

"Bro, Islam just ran like a coward from Topuria. He defended his belt against two fighters in the lightweight division. [Renato] Moicano was short notice and isn’t even a top 10."

Expand Tweet

Ad

@ElCristero1926 noted:

"[Yo]u hyping up a fight that Islam dont want."

@roguedesigner1 suggested:

"Easy business then! Let’s get this booked!"

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy @AliAbdelaziz00 on X

Dana White confirms UFC's interest in Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are easily two of the biggest stars in the sport of MMA. Seeing as the pair is not too far apart in weight, a fight between them is something most MMA fans are praying to see come to fruition.

Ad

While there were rumblings in the industry about the two clashing as Topuria first revealed his intentions to move up in weight, things have changed since. The wrestling extraordinaire left the lightweight division in the hopes of conquering Jack Della Maddalena's welterweight crown, and 'El Matador' captured Makhachev's old title.

However, when the media quizzed UFC CEO Dana White whether the company would try to pair them up for a superfight in the future, he said:

Ad

"Sure, I'd make that fight tomorrow, or Tuesday, I guess we could say. [said White jokingly]"

Check out Dana White's comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.