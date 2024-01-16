Raquel Pennington wife: Here's everything you need to know about 'Rocky's' marriage with fellow UFC fighter and their family

UFC bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington enjoys a stable family life with her wife, fellow fighter Tecia Torres.

Torres is a strawweight and has been a part of the UFC roster since 2015. ‘Tiny Tornado’ once revealed that their relationship started as a "crush" and eventually flourished into love.

Pennington and Torres dated for almost a year before they bought a house together in Pennington's home state, Colorado. In May 2017, ‘Rocky’ announced they were engaged and posted pictures of her kneeling to propose to Torres on her social media accounts.

The couple were engaged for five years before finally tying the knot in July 2022. Pennington announced the news in an Instagram post.

“Meet my beautiful Wife! Just call me Mrs. Pennington. We made it official today. I married my greatest love. I can’t wait for these next chapters of life together baby. Te Amo Mucho Mucho.”

During Pennington and Torres’ relationship, they have experienced ups and downs in their respective UFC careers.

Although both women help each other prepare for the fights and are often seen in each others’ corners, they represent different teams. Pennington trains at Colorado-based Altitude MMA, while Torres represents the notorious American Top Team.

Pennington and Torres welcomed their baby daughter, Alayah Rose Pennington, on June 1, 2023.

Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres gearing up for big showdowns in 2024

Tecia Torres was on a three-fight winning streak before losing to Mackenzie Dern via split decision in April 2022. Her pregnancy kept her away from action for the remainder of that year, as well as 2023.

She has been engaged in motherly duties after the birth of their daughter. However, the 34-year-old intends to make a comeback in early 2024, the date of which has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Raquel Pennington has amassed a five-fight winning streak in the UFC bantamweight division. Her lopsided loss to Amanda Nunes in their 2018 title fight kept Pennington away from the gold for the remainder of the Brazilian's title reign.

However, the 34-year-old emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title after Nunes called it a career in 2023.

Pennington is now set to take on Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, 2024. The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.