Watch: When the legendary Nong-O went to battle against 19-year-old phenom

The epic world title bout between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and 19 year-old phenom, Brice Delval, at ONE: Immortal Triumph was certainly one for the books.

Nong-O had already established himself as a legend in the Muay Thai world and within the promotion. Prior to the bout, he was coming off four consecutive wins against noteworthy opponents such as Hiroaki Suzuki and Han Zihao. If that wasn't impressive enough, he also held a lifetime Muay Thai record of over 250 victories.

On the flip side, Brice Delval was just starting to make his mark under the ONE banner. The young phenom had already conquered an S1 championship title of his own before diving into the deep end against one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history.

The 19 year-old standout didn't disappoint and brought with him the energy that comes with youth. Although the youngster lost, he gave the Muay Thai legend a run for his money.

Watch the throwdown below:

After five exciting rounds of non-stop action, Nong-O came out on top. He successfully defended his world title for a second time with a narrow-split decision.

In short, it was Nong-O's experience that earned him the victory. He capitalized on Delval's weariness by increasing the pace with power shots in the championship rounds.

In a post-fight interview, he told ONE:

"I kicked his body and [saw he was in] pain. [So], after I punched his body. I knew [he was] tired in round 4, so I went boom-boom-boom, [to get the] win.”

Rewatch the post-fight interview below:

Nong-O vs. Liam Harrison likely to be an all-out war

Nong-O is expected to put his world title on the line for the sixth time against Liam "Hitman" Harrison. Although the fight hasn't been announced yet, the highly anticipated showdown is in the works.

Earlier this year, Harrison earned his shot at the belt after an impressive comeback victory against Muangthai P.K. Saenchai at ONE 156. After being knocked down twice and almost going unconcious, Harrison came roaring back to score three consecutive knockdowns to clinch the TKO victory -- and all of this happened in the very first round.

However, as both legends are set to square off in the Circle soon, they will need to rely on more than just skills and experience to win.

The Thai champion told ONE:

“I think Liam’s skill set is very good. He is a strategist. He is a veteran fighter. Compared to me, our skills and experience are equivalent. [The result will] depend on our physical condition on the fight day and how well you prepare yourself, as well as our game plan in the Circle.”

Nong-O doesn't see this fight going the distance. As he explained to ONE, there’s so much at stake that both fighters will stop at nothing until one of them gets knocked out:

"For our World Title fight I believe that both of us will go all out. And I'm sure that will end with a knockout, either for him or me."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far