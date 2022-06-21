Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao shows how to do a jump switch push kick

If you've ever wanted to learn how to properly execute a jump switch push kick, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has you covered. The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion took a moment to put together a 'how to' video with the assistance of Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Uploaded to the Evolve Mixed Martial Arts YouTube channel, the two Muay Thai icons give us step-by-step instructions on how to execute the gut-wrenching maneuver.

"Multiple-time Muay Thai World Champions Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Panpayak Jitmuangnon from the EVOLVE Fight Team show us how to execute a jump switch push kick."

Catch the full video below:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao currently reigns as one of the most decorated champions under the ONE banner. In fact, Nong-O is the only fighter to hold the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship.

In February 2019, Nong-O defeated Han Zihao at ONE: Clash of Legends to become the inaugural bantamweight titleholder. Since then, no other fighter has had the privilege of wrapping that belt around their waist.

Defending it three times in the same year he won the crown, Nong-O laid waste to challengers Hiroaki Suzuki, Brice Delval and Saemapetch Fairtex. Nearly a year after his win over Saemapetch, Nong-O returned to defend his title against Rodlek P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym. Nong-O scored a third-round knockout for his fourth straight defense.

At ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, Nong-O had a repeat of his prior performance when facing Felipe Lobo. Nong-O scored another third-round knockout, making it five straight title defenses and extending his overall win streak to eight.

Liam Harrison slated to be Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's next challenger

Nong-O's next opponent could very well be his most dangerous one yet. Liam 'Hitman' Harrison has won his last five bouts, three of which were under the ONE Championship banner.

His ONE 156 bout with Muangthai PK.Saenchai became an instant classic despite only going 2:16 into the first round. The performance earned Harrison a $100,000 performance bonus and an opportunity to challenge Nong-O for the bantamweight crown.

While speaking to ONE Championship following his spectacular showing at ONE 156, Harrison expressed his excitement about the prospect of fighting Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, a fight he never thought would come to fruition.

"Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said Nong-O, but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So it came at a perfect time. He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title and no one’s been able to touch him, but all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens."

Knowing that the opportunity to become ONE champion may never come again, Harrison intends to keep doing what he's been doing in the ONE circle and won't look to drastically alter his usual gameplan.

“I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot. He’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. So what else am I going to do? I’m not going to change my style now just because I’m coming across one of the best fighters of all time.”

