Just days after the anniversary of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death, a video of him training his pupils in the harsh conditions of Dagestan has resurfaced and gone viral on Twitter.

Abdulmanap can be seen training a group of youngsters in a remote location. The experienced coach sent off the heavier group of boys on an exercise roulette of 17 different workout stations. The video also features young UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, who is a cousin of 'The Eagle'.

Check out the interesting clip below:

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad showed his appreciation for the late MMA veteran:

Fans also showed appreciation for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and credited him with incorporating a winning culture in young Dagestani fighters:

"Rest in Peace. The reason why Dagestanis are built different today."

"this guy is a legend ........ i wish what kind of mythical fighter conor would have become if he trained with abdulmanap"

"Look at them all today"

"Simple stuff that builds monsters"

"That’s where all that strength comes from"

"This the kinda life that build real men [thumbs up emoji] kids nowadays still tryna figure out their pronouns"

"This is real leadership at work"

"This man singlehandedly trained MONSTERS He's amazing"

"Really interesting split by weight. Light kids work on mobility with duck walk and other BW exercises, while older, heavier guys do circuit and strength training."

Fans also fawned over the young Umar Nurmagomedov and his eagerness to train:

"Umar was ready to get busy [face with look of triumph emoji]"

"Look at lil Umar Nurmagomedov [pinching hand emoji] [loudly crying emoji]"

Dana White draws parallels between Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White is a big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and a good friend of his.

In a recent interview with Joe La Puma from Complex, White showed off his massive collection of sneakers, including the legendary Jordan line. He was asked if he ever got a request from Khabib Nurmagomedov to be introduced to Michael Jordan.

White responded by describing the two's similarities and incredible mentality:

“That is hilarious. I didn’t know, he’s never asked me that. He’s never asked me to get him an intro to Jordan. But that would actually be awesome. I’m going to have to work on that now. It’s incredible how Jordan transcends all different sports, and if you look at the similarities between Khabib and Jordan, you know, both killers, absolute killers and winners.”

Check out his interview below:

