Record comparison: How does Charles Oliveira match up with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's impeccable fighting record reflects his sheer supremacy in the octagon. 'The Eagle' has fought 29 times in his career and has emerged victorious on every occasion.

If Nurmagomedov's win record is compared with the No.3 UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira, the Dagestani falls one victory short. Oliveira has secured 30 wins, however, has also lost eight fights.

'Do Bronx' is one of the top contenders in the lightweight division who may potentially go on to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov if he does something "spectacular", according to Dana White.

Your new contender at 155!



🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs belongs in the conversation with the elite. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/Iyu1UXDWDi — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

If the two lightweights come to blows in the future, Nurmagomedov will hope to extend his win streak to a perfect 30, while Oliveira will look forward to becoming the first fighter to halt The Eagle's run.

Both fighters are known for their dexterity in grappling. However, Nurmagomedov holds an edge in that department as well, even though Oliveira has 19 submission wins, compared to Nurmagomedov's 11.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a grappling accuracy of 45 per cent, with 49 takedowns out of 116 attempts. On the other hand, Oliveira enjoys a 43 per cent grappling accuracy, having landed 26 takedowns in 69 attempts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov thought Charles Oliveira was impressive against Tony Ferguson

Earlier today, Dana White had stated that he would announce Nurmagomedov's decision on ABC Network at 3 PM eastern time.

Speaking on The Eagle's future in the UFC, White stated that Nurmagomedov does not intend to tie up the division and that he will fight anyone - including Conor McGregor - who amazes the Russian fighter.

Advertisement

"Show me something spectacular! Make me come back and fight!"@TeamKhabib's words to the lightweight division!



The Eagle opens the door to a return following #UFC257 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qatDzoR39H — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

The UFC President also noted that Khabib Nurmagomedov was impressed with Oliveira's win over Tony Ferguson.

"His words to me were, 'I’m gonna watch this fight. I would never tie up the division, hold the belt, keep the belt away from anybody'... So I have a feeling that if somebody delivers, it could be on the co-main event or the main event and like I said he thought Oliveira looked good. Two fights coming up, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them," said Dana White