Relive Superbon Singha Mawynn’s marvelous head-kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan

With ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn's upcoming title defense, fans have a chance to relive the exact moment he earned the crown with a stunning head kick against Giorgio Petrosyan.

The head-kick knockout changed the landscape of combat sports. The Thai-born Superbon stopped the all-time kickboxing great with a stunning strike. It was the first loss 'The Doctor' had suffered since 2013.

The Armenian-Italian fighter is one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. Throughout his prestigious career, Petrosyan has held titles in organizations such as K-1 MAX, ISKA, GLORY, ONE, World Muaythai Council, and many others.

ONE shared his shocking knockout loss to Superbon on YouTube, with the description reading:

"Before ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defends his throne against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, relive his crowning moment against Italian great Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021!"

Since the bout, Superbon has earned a victory against former K-1 and GLORY world champion Marat Grigorian.

Superbon Singha Mawynn will next face ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov in defense of his divisional crown. The fight is booked for ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Chingiz Allazov thinks Superbon Singha Mawynn is a clever fighter

'Chinga' Allazov earned victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana to earn the GP tournament belt. He will next face featherweight king Superbon.

The two fighters used to train alongside one another but have now risen to the apex of the kickboxing world, where they will fight for ONE gold. In an interview with ONE Championship, Allazov was complimentary of his Thai-born opponent.

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter, he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet.”

Allazov also sees himself as having better boxing and power. He will look to prove that he is a better fighter against Superbon Singha Mawynn. The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter continued:

“He has good kicks, I have the same good kicks. He has good boxing, but I have two-to-three times better boxing than him, and more power than him. In this sport, it comes down to who is clever, who is more powerful, who has more timing, and who has a good game plan."

