Renato Moicano channels inner Islam Makhachev with savage demand for Michael Chandler after UFC 314

Renato Moicano utilized a similar throwback statement made by Islam Makhachev to call out Michael Chandler. In the UFC 314 co-main event, Chandler suffered his third consecutive UFC defeat, this time being a third-round TKO against Paddy Pimblett.

At 38 years old, Chandler's future in the UFC is unclear, especially since his last win was against Tony Ferguson in November 2022. If 'Iron' does return to the octagon, he already has a potential opponent. No. 10-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Moicano has called out Chandler on X:

"Or ufc makes Moicano vs Chandler or they should put him in a Unemployment program!!! Send him 2, 3 years to well fair and forget!!! #ufc314"

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

The Brazilian UFC fighter referenced Makhachev's throwback quote, where the latter told Daniel Cormier to send his child to Dagestan for several years and forget about him, so he could learn wrestling.

Moicano, aged 35, holds a UFC record of 12-6. He last fought at UFC 311, suffering a first-round submission in a short-notice lightweight title fight against Makhachev.

Renato Moicano blames Conor McGregor for Michael Chandler's loss against Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler has only fought twice since the beginning of 2023, which is partially not his fault. 'Iron' was supposed to fight Conor McGregor after they served as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

The matchup between McGregor and Chandler was postponed several times before landing on UFC 303 in June 2024. The Irishman ended up pulling out of the fight due to a broken toe.

Renato Moicano on X and blamed Chandler's performance against Paddy Pimblett on his extended layoff waiting for McGregor.

"The fault of Michael Chandler looking so bad against paddy is Connor Mcgregor fault!!! he waist his prime years waiting for the money fight!!!! They should give Connor the title next just based on that! He broke the man without even fight him! #ufc314"

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

