Renato Moicano questions UFC’s decision about rumored Arman Tsarukyan vs. Michael Chandler fight: "Why da fo*k?"

Rumors suggest that the UFC is planning a fight between Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan on April 13, in Miami. Renato Moicano has now reacted to the rumor and questioned the promotion about booking the fight.

Tsarukyan was set to lock horns with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. However, the Armenian had to withdraw from the bout at the 11th hour because of a back injury. Makhachev then faced the Brazilian UFC lightweight Moicano in the main event of the pay-per-view and defended his strap with ease, securing a round-one submission win.

At the post-fight presser of UFC 311, Dana White was asked about 'Ahalkalakets' future and if he would get a shot at the title immediately. The UFC CEO revealed that Tsarukyan is going back to the drawing board and will not be getting a shot at the strap soon.

Meanwhile, 'Iron' last squared off with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and lost by unanimous decision. Before that, Chandler was booked to fight with Conor McGregor in 2024. However, the fight was called off because of the Irishman's withdrawal.

Heading back to the recent rumors that suggest there are plans to book Tsarukyan vs Chandler at UFC 314, Moicano questioned the company's stance and wrote on X:

"Why da fo*k would they make chandler vs arman in Miami ?! #ufc"

Michael Chandler considers Arman Tsarukyan one of his next potential opponents

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Chandler discussed who his upcoming potential opponents could be. Chandler still hopes to fight Conor McGregor as he revealed in the interview.

Apart from 'The Notorious,' 'Iron' also named Paddy Pimblett as a probable opponent. Meanwhile, he said locking horns with Arman Tsarukyan could be a possibility, adding:

“Arman’s a possibility because Dana said that he is gonna have to build himself back at least get one more fight."

