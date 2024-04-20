Renato Moicano reacts to fan calling Paddy Pimblett fight a "step backwards"

All signs appear to point to Renato Moicano facing Paddy Pimblett in his next fight, which has drawn the disapproval of at least one fan, whose thoughts caught Moicano's attention, having shared them in a comment posted on one of the Brazilian's latest YouTube videos.

Both Moicano and Pimblett have chirped back and forth at each other on social media for some time now, and given that Moicano's public profile has heightened ever since he began showing more of his personality, he suddenly became a viable fight for 'The Baddy,' whose stock is in a difficult spot.

Some, however, feel that the fight would be a step backward in competition for the Brazilian. The comment by the fan on Moicano's YouTube video read:

"Hell yeah Renato! Thanks for taking us on this ride with you. You have our support and we're with you in their. I know the Paddy fight would be "big" but it's too much of a step backwards imo. There's bigger fights over the horizon for Renato."

Surprisingly, Moicano responded with an understanding take, even agreeing with the fan's assessment in a direct reply to the comment. He wrote:

"I agree 100% thank you for the support"

Renato Moicano's fan interaction

Despite all the talk about Moicano and Pimblett fighting, there has been no movement on that front from the UFC. Furthermore, Moicano just fought at UFC 300, where he TKO'd Jalin Turner in round two after his opponent committed the widely criticized mistake of not following up after a knockdown.

Meanwhile, 'The Baddy' has not fought since a convincing but hard-fought unanimous decision win over a declining Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett previously expressed a desire to face Renato Moicano

Not long ago, Paddy Pimblett touched on possibly facing Renato Moicano in July, when he expects to host a card set in Manchester, England. This could be UFC Fight Night 244, which is without a venue. At the time, 'The Baddy' claimed that 'Money Moicano' would have to first get past Jalin Turner, which he has.

Unfortunately, it won't, if UFC Fight Night 244 is indeed in Manchester, be a pay-per-view event as Pimblett had hoped for. In a video on his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' said:

"I'm hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view. Think you might see might see your boy on there, hopefully Moicano the little mushroom. Hopefully he beats Jalin Turner, even though I can't see it happening. Jalin's good."

Pimblett's prediction did not come to pass, as Moicano did indeed beat Turner. Now, it is up to the UFC to schedule a matchup between the two men.

