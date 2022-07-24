"His family didn't even celebrate" - reports emerge that Curtis Blaydes and his family were "visibly gutted" with ending of UFC London main event

Reports have emerged that Curtis Blaydes and his family were truly disappointed with the way his fight ended at tonight’s UFC London event. Blaydes faced Aspinall in a pivotal heavyweight matchup that headlined UFC London.

Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated fight ended within 15 seconds, as Aspinall suffered a freak injury to his right leg. Aspinal fell to the mat following a leg kick he threw against Blaydes. The referee resultantly waved off the fight, awarding Blaydes a first-round TKO victory.

According to BT Sport’s Nick Peet, Blaydes didn’t celebrate his win over Aspinall. Taking to his official Twitter account, Peet suggested that ‘Razor’, as well as his family members, were gutted by the anticlimactic ending.

A tweet that Peet posted regarding the Blaydes-Aspinall matchup read as follows:

“Curtis Blaydes walked past his family and just shrugged and shook his head, he's visibly gutted. His family didn't even celebrate when the announcement was made either. #UFCLondon”

During his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Blaydes admitted that he didn’t want to win his fight in the manner that he did. The American lauded Aspinall and insinuated that a clear-cut win over the Englishman would’ve tremendously benefitted him.

Curtis Blaydes on the UFC London win over Tom Aspinall, his next fight

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Curtis Blaydes was asked how he plans to unpack his victory over Tom Aspinall. Blaydes responded by indicating that his victory was bittersweet and that he and his family won’t be going all out in their post-fight celebrations. ‘Razor’ said:

“I’m just gonna hang out. My family’s here. They came all the way out here. We’re still gonna hang out. We’re still gonna have a few beers. Obviously, we’re not gonna be lit. But what else am I gonna do? Go home in my room and just cry all night? No. I won, so I’m happy.”

Watch Blaydes discuss the topic at 2:35 in the video below:

Curtis Blaydes currently holds the No.4 spot in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, while Tom Aspinall sits at No.6. Outlining his plans during the post-fight press conference, Blaydes emphasized that he’d like to fight the winner of the upcoming Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa matchup, as he continues to pursue a UFC heavyweight title shot.

The No.1-ranked Gane will face the No.3-ranked Tuivasa at UFC Paris on September 3rd. Presently, the severity of Aspinall’s injury is unknown. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it’s unclear as to whether the UFC will rebook the Blaydes vs. Aspinall matchup, have Blaydes fight the Gane vs. Tuivasa winner, or plan something else for ‘Razor’.

