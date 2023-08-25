"Resonates with my soul" - Trailer of Israel Adesanya's film 'Stylebender' hits home with fans

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's documentary film 'Stylebender' is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28. Earlier this month, the Nigerian-born Kiwi broke the news of its release date in an Instagram post.

According to Adesanya, the film is a must-watch and a slap in the face of fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence.

Earlier this week, the middleweight kingpin dropped the trailer for the film on his social media. The trailer has garnered widespread attention, with fans flooding the fighter's comments section noting their appreciation for the film.

Watch the trailer of 'Stylebender' below:

YouTube user @gm-rs9kw lauded the trailer, stating:

"'I want to represent for my younger self, because I remember feeling helpless' resonates with my soul."

Another netizen, @stumpyvision4749, commended Israel Adesanya as he wrote:

"Love him or hate him, you can never question his ability, dedication, achievements, individuality, and lack of fear to speak his mind."

Impressed by the production quality of the trailer, @dotsongray6853 wrote:

"Only time I’ve ever seen a documentary look like an actual Hollywood movie. I can’t wait."

Another impressed user, @vincentb.595, opined:

"Win or lose almost doesn’t matter because he already won… I mean, look at this. This is not a trailer for a sports documentary. It’s art!"

@ShonnyD83 wrote:

"As a martial artist, anime fan, video editor... Izzy, and MMA fan....this sh*t hits on a multitude of levels I can't put into words 🔥✊🏿💯🙌🏿🥋🙏🏿."

YouTube user @bbcmeatwad9097 marked his excitement for the film, saying:

"It's so weird to be excited over a documentary as the story continues... I'd normally wait, but this is top tier."

In another reaction, @JohnHandemPiette wrote:

"If you’re an Izzy fan or even just a documentary or cinema fan, strap in, this thing is exciting, enlightening, and packs an enormous emotional gut punch."

Image courtesy @FreeStylebender on YouTube

Israel Adesanya says he's not going to explore new horizons in boxing after his UFC career

Israel Adesanya is one of the best strikers to have ever stepped inside the octagon. With many former UFC stars now trying their luck at boxing after their MMA careers, one would think a striking specialist like Adesanya might follow suit.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' aims to close out his combat sports career in the UFC. During a segment on comedian Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, he said:

"I've been a fan of the UFC for so long. I think this is where my career is going to [end]. That's it, I'm not doing no f*****g boxing after this, nothing like that... [Boxing's] limited... Just put 50 million in front of me, and we'll see... And [the boxing talent in] my weight class as well is just like naa."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below: