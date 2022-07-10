"How do you fight the same way when you don't have the same foundation at home?" - Retired UFC veteran questions Jon Jones' mindset upon octagon return

Retired UFC welterweight Alan Jouban has questioned Jon Jones’ mindset ahead of his highly-anticipated return. Jones’ last MMA fight was a light heavyweight matchup back in February 2020, but ‘Bones’ has been bulking up and is set to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion’s personal life has also undergone significant changes.

Jones was detained on September 24th, 2021, after an alleged domestic violence incident between him and fiancé Jessie Moses. He was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle, the latter of which being a felony.

The domestic violence misdemeanor charge was later dropped, and he pleaded no contest to the felony. Furthermore, in February of this year, Jones suggested that Moses – who’s the mother of their three daughters – separated from him in late 2021.

On ESPN MMA’s UFC Live, Alan Jouban alluded to these changes in Jones’ life and questioned if they’d affect his UFC performances. Jouban stated:

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. Jon Jones has always had a lot of stuff going on in his life. But right now – in a personal life, that I’m not going to get into – he’s got a lot. And how do you fight the same way when you don’t have the same foundation at home, right? The comfort levels that make you so comfortable and confident, the support. When that has wavered, that has changed, who are you inside the octagon when you feel more alone? So, that’s going to be very interesting.”

Furthermore, Jouban recalled that Jon Jones had bulked up for his fight against Ovince Saint Preux and didn’t look impressive. Jouban thereby insinuated that Jones bulking up even more for a heavyweight move could adversely affect him in his fights.

Chris Weidman on a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic dream matchup

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently dealing with injury issues in addition to his contract dispute with the UFC. He’s expected to be out of competition until early 2023. Meanwhile, Jon Jones could fight Stipe Miocic for the interim UFC heavyweight title in a much-discussed dream matchup later this year.

Speaking to The Schmo, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman opened up about training with Miocic. He noted that the Cleveland, Ohio product has bulked up to 250 pounds and “is a problem” for Jones.

Weidman said:

“If he thinks he’s going to be going against a 225-pound Stipe, he’s wrong. You got a big, strong boy that won’t stop coming forward and believes in himself and is very well-rounded.”

