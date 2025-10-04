"Riding with my brother" - Dillon Danis places $85,000 bet on Alex Pereira to beat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Dillon Danis is seemingly confident that Alex Pereira will defeat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, as he recently showcased an $85,000 bet he placed on the Brazilian fighter.

'Poatan' is scheduled to face Ankalaev in a rematch for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 320 this weekend. In their previous encounter, the Dagestani fighter defeated Pereira via unanimous decision to become the new 205-pound champion.

In an Instagram Story, Danis expressed his confidence in Pereira, writing:

"Riding with my brother tomorrow. Let's go, champ!"

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Dillon Danis' IG Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @dillondanis on Instagram]

Heading into UFC 320, Pereira boasts a record of 5-1 in his last six matches within the promotion. His most recent fight, against Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this year, ended in a defeat. In contrast, the Dagestani fighter will enter UFC 320 on a three-fight winning streak.

When Alex Pereira was hopeful about UFC signing Dillon Danis

Alex Pereira has a strong friendship with several other fighters. He often shared training sessions with them. Notably, a few years ago, the Brazilian was seen sparring with Dillon Danis.

During a press conference at that time, 'Poatan' was asked whether he believed that Danis had the potential to be signed by the UFC. In response, Pereira said:

"I could see that he is a very talented kid. We had two [training] sessions. He's a great guy, and the fact that he's actually in negotiation with the UFC or trying to get in, I think it's awesome, and I'm very pumped for him. I'll root for him."

Danis is a professional MMA fighter with only three fights to his name. His first two bouts were under the Bellator MMA banner, where he achieved victories over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey. Most recently, he secured a win against Warren Spencer a few weeks ago at Misfits Boxing 22.

