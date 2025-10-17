  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "RIP Gaethje" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's "we'll greet everyone with love" message for his next potential opponent

"RIP Gaethje" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's "we'll greet everyone with love" message for his next potential opponent

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:49 GMT
Fans react to Ilia Topuria
Fans react to Ilia Topuria's potential message for his next opponent. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ilia Topuria’s recent comment about his intentions regarding his next opponent has drawn strong reactions online. Fans are joking that Justin Gaethje might not find much comfort in those words.

Ad

While the tone was casual, it arrived during a period of uncertainty about who the lightweight champion would face next. In a recent interview on Radio Tavisupleba, Topuria said:

"We don’t have anything officially planned yet, but whoever we meet, we'll greet everyone with love."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans took to X to react to Topuria's comments, with one fan writing:

"RIP Gaethje."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Definitely Gaethje because he hates Paddy [Pimblett]."
"Damn, that’s terrifying."
"Paddy over Justin, please."
"Love the positivity! NGL [not going to lie], rivalry adds excitement. What do you all think?"
"Love that mindset. Can't wait for the fight."
Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ilia Topuria&#039;s potential message for his next opponent. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Ilia Topuria's potential message for his next opponent. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Discussions are reportedly underway between the UFC and Topuria regarding his next title defense. Gaethje remains one of the primary candidates, though he has said he would consider retirement if not granted a title shot.

Ad

Paddy Pimblett has also stayed in the conversation. The English lightweight has publicly stated that he is waiting for Topuria to sign a contract, and the long-standing friction between the two continues to attract interest.

Dana White discusses potential timeline for Ilia Topuria's return

Dana White has hinted that Ilia Topuria could headline the UFC’s first event under its new broadcast deal with Paramount in January. The lightweight champion has not fought since defeating Charles Oliveira in June to claim the title.

Ad

Topuria remains undefeated at 17-0 and continues to attract interest from several contenders, including Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Arman Tsarukyan. With Conor McGregor sidelined, the UFC views Topuria as a key draw for the landmark broadcast debut.

Speaking to the media after a recent episode of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC CEO said:

"It's a possibility [Topuria fighting in January]. Literally today. Matchmaking was today, and we started working on the first Paramount card today."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications