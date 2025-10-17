"RIP Gaethje" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's "we'll greet everyone with love" message for his next potential opponent

Ilia Topuria’s recent comment about his intentions regarding his next opponent has drawn strong reactions online. Fans are joking that Justin Gaethje might not find much comfort in those words.While the tone was casual, it arrived during a period of uncertainty about who the lightweight champion would face next. In a recent interview on Radio Tavisupleba, Topuria said:&quot;We don’t have anything officially planned yet, but whoever we meet, we'll greet everyone with love.&quot;Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:Several fans took to X to react to Topuria's comments, with one fan writing:&quot;RIP Gaethje.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Definitely Gaethje because he hates Paddy [Pimblett].&quot;&quot;Damn, that’s terrifying.&quot;&quot;Paddy over Justin, please.&quot;&quot;Love the positivity! NGL [not going to lie], rivalry adds excitement. What do you all think?&quot;&quot;Love that mindset. Can't wait for the fight.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Ilia Topuria's potential message for his next opponent. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Discussions are reportedly underway between the UFC and Topuria regarding his next title defense. Gaethje remains one of the primary candidates, though he has said he would consider retirement if not granted a title shot.Paddy Pimblett has also stayed in the conversation. The English lightweight has publicly stated that he is waiting for Topuria to sign a contract, and the long-standing friction between the two continues to attract interest.Dana White discusses potential timeline for Ilia Topuria's returnDana White has hinted that Ilia Topuria could headline the UFC’s first event under its new broadcast deal with Paramount in January. The lightweight champion has not fought since defeating Charles Oliveira in June to claim the title.Topuria remains undefeated at 17-0 and continues to attract interest from several contenders, including Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Arman Tsarukyan. With Conor McGregor sidelined, the UFC views Topuria as a key draw for the landmark broadcast debut.Speaking to the media after a recent episode of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC CEO said:&quot;It's a possibility [Topuria fighting in January]. Literally today. Matchmaking was today, and we started working on the first Paramount card today.&quot;