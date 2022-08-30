"Rip Izzy" - Fans worried for Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira looks massive standing next to Dominick Reyes

Alex Pereira's latest sighting has people worried about UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'Poatan' was recently seen standing next to his training partner and UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes. The Brazilian is scheduled to challenge 'The Last Stylebender' for the UFC middleweight throne at UFC 281 on November 12.

Fans are worried about Adesanya as Pereira looks evidently bigger than the former light heavyweight title challenger. Fans took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on the UFC middleweight champion, where most of the comments were about how he would not fare well against the Brazilian. Below are a few of the comments:

"RIP Izzy"

"Adesanya a dead man"

Even hardcore Adesanya fans are seemingly doubting the champion's chances against Pereira. @toxicscorpio wrote:

"Ngl izzy is fooooked and I’m a izzy fan saying this"

Pereira's massive frame has also invited suggestions for a move up to 205 lbs. @jbombardiersr wrote:

"Why is periera not fighting at 205!? Omg 😮"

Pereira has been granted a title shot against Adesanya after just three UFC victories. However, to his credit, 'Poatan' has two kickboxing wins over the middleweight champ, including a knockout in 2016. Many believe the Brazilian is the only fighter with a fair shot at ending Israel Adesanya's dominant reign at middleweight.

Alex Pereira vows to "hurt" Israel Adesanya, promises stoppage win

Alex Pereira's nickname 'Poatan' translates to 'Hands of Stone'. The Brazilian is known to pack a fight-ending left hook which was put on display in his outing against Sean Strickland.

However, Israel Adesanya has managed to successfully stifle power hitters like Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa during his middleweight title reign. But Pereira is confident that he will be able to nullify Adesanya's exemplary defense.

According to 'Poatan', the middleweight champion will be compelled to engage with him when they meet at the UFC 281 headliner. Alex Pereira has also claimed that the bout won't go the distance of five rounds. The Brazilian said in an interview with Super Lutas:

“I can tell you that it will be impossible for him not to engage, if he’s within my reach I will hurt him. And five rounds he won’t make it, five rounds? And I come close, you can see in the fights that I come close, I have a very good defense. He will want to attack or counterattack, but I can hurt him with my defense too.” h/t Brazilian MMA Fighters

