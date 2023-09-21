Rising UFC lightweight weighs in on potential Bradley Martyn vs Marlon Vera fight

Bodybuilder turned influencer Bradley Martyn has quickly become a big deal in MMA circles, largely because of some of the outlandish claims he’d made about his fighting prowess.

Martyn is not a professionally trained fighter, and yet he’s openly claimed on his Raw Talk podcast that he could beat up a number of MMA and UFC stars due to his hulking 260lbs frame.

The latest top-ranked fighter to appear on Bradley Martyn’s podcast, No.6 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera did not mince his words when discussing a potential street fight against the bodybuilder.

‘Chito’ told Martyn that he’d gouge out his eyes and “open his guts” if the two were to throw down, and while the interview may have been a little tongue in cheek, it was still chilling.

Following the interview, rising UFC lightweight star Chase Hooper waded into the conversation using his Twitter feed.

‘The Dream’ posted an old photo of a clean-shaven Marlon Vera from his TUF: Latin America days alongside a photo of Bradley Martyn showing off his abs.

Hooper then jokingly suggested that it’d be hard to convince a non-MMA fan that the smaller Vera would easily win a fight between the two.

Despite his threatening demeanor towards the influencer, it’s highly doubtful that Vera will ever face Martyn in either the octagon or a street fight.

Instead, ‘Chito’ seems to have his sights set on a UFC bantamweight title clash with reigning champion Sean O’Malley.

Vera stopped ‘Sugar’ in 2020, making him the only man to beat the current titleholder.

A rematch between the two men has been spoken about, with Vera recently claiming that he sent text messages to Dana White in an attempt to claim his shot at the gold.

Bradley Martyn vs. Marlon Vera: What happened when the bodybuilder grappled with Joe Rogan’s friend?

Influencer Bradley Martyn might’ve suggested that he could beat UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera when the two recently spoke, but his combat sports experience suggests otherwise.

Despite weighing around 260lbs, Martyn is not a trained fighter or grappler, and a recent video that emerged on Instagram appeared to confirm this.

The video in question showed Martyn grappling – and struggling - against 56-year-old Bryan Callen, a comedian who is a friend of Joe Rogan. Callen holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Unsurprisingly, the fan reaction to the video was highly scathing of Martyn, with many observers completely writing off his chances against a genuinely trained MMA fighter.