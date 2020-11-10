Robert Whittaker admits rematch against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be 'ridiculously hard' to win

While it seems that Robert Whittaker will not be Israel Adesanya’s next fight in the UFC, ‘The Reaper’ has not forgotten about Izzy.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker was asked how he felt about Izzy’s statement that a rematch between them does not ‘excite’ him.

Whittaker replied, “Of course it does not excite him. He beat me. It’s one of those things. Yeah, the ball is in his court. He is the (UFC middleweight) champion, he beat me last time so I’m hustling for a rematch like a salty kid. It is what it is, I shouldn’t have lost the first time.

"I look forward to that rematch because as a fighter as an athlete I want to get that back. I have a chip here (heart) that wants to run that back. He’s (Adesanya) looking good man, he’s looking really good. It’s going to be a ridiculously hard fight”.

Robert Whittaker had lost his first fight against Adesanya in October 2019 at UFC 243 via a second-round KO in his home country of Australia. In the process, he also lost his middleweight belt he had won against Yoel Romero.

Adesanya ended Robert Whittaker’s streak of 9 consecutive wins to claim the middleweight crown.

Robert Whittaker called out by Paulo Costa for his next UFC outing

Robert Whittaker’s last UFC appearance was at UFC 254 where he defeated fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier after an impressive display.

While many believed that the win would guarantee ‘The Reaper’ a rematch against Adesanya, Robert was keen on spending the festive season with his family and had decided that he will fight next only in 2021.

Israel Adesanya, therefore, was granted a shot at Jan Blachowicz – the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion.

Incidentally, Blachowicz, who is expecting to be a father in December, himself stated that he will not fight until March so that he may spend some time with his newborn child.

Whittaker, therefore, is currently without a confirmed bout. Paulo Costa, whom Adesanya had knocked out at UFC 253, has meanwhile shown interest in fighting the former middleweight champion.

Hey Robert Whittaker enjoy your end of year, you deserved. When you come back we can do amazing fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 25, 2020

Whittaker went on to state in the interview that he wouldn't be interested in the fight and that the only fight that he wants is the rematch against Adesanya.