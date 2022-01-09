Robert Whittaker believes Kelvin Gastelum can still 'evolve' and make a successful comeback in the UFC middleweight division

Robert Whittaker believes we are yet to see the best of Kelvin Gastelum inside the octagon. Gastelum, currently the 10th ranked contender in the UFC middleweight division, has been on a losing skid. The California native has managed to pick up just one win in his last six fights.

Kelvin Gastelum has fought for the title in the past and 'The Reaper' believes he can do it once more despite having hit a rough patch. According to Whittaker, Gastelum has been on a losing skid because he's been fighting the most elite middleweights on the planet.

UFC @ufc



Fight of the Year: @Stylebender vs #OnThisDay in 2019 - we witnessed some CLASSICS 🍿Fight of the Year: @Stylebender vs @KelvinGastelum #OnThisDay in 2019 - we witnessed some CLASSICS 🍿🏆 Fight of the Year: @Stylebender vs @KelvinGastelum https://t.co/K4p0Dn8ujr

Robert Whittaker also pointed out that Gastelum is just 30 and still has time to revive his career by evolving his game and developing new skillsets. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Whittaker stated the following:

"I got a lot of love for that guy. I really like him. I got a lot of respect for him. He's a good guy. He's had a bit of a rough skid lately just because he's been fighting hard guys. He's been fighting top-tier opponents. It is not easy, fighting and then trying to advance up in the top five. It is hard. Everyone up there is the best in the world. Everyone up there could be the next champ. We've seen that with him...He's my age I think, he's got years to evolve and change his game and to develop new skill sets. I see him developing himself and coming back with better versions of himself. I don't think we've seen the best of Kelvin Gastelum."

Check out Whittaker's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Whittaker and Gastelum fought each other in the headliner of the UFC Vegas 24 event in April last year, where 'The Reaper' emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.

Robert Whittaker believes Kelvin Gastelum doesn't need to drop down to welterweight

Following his loss to Jared Cannonier last year, Kelvin Gastelum hinted at a move to welterweight to shake things up. Gastelum told The Schmo he'd probably fight as a welterweight in 2022.

While Gastelum has hinted at a move to 170lbs, Robert Whittaker feels he will continue to fight as a middleweight going forward.

Robert Whittaker pointed out that cutting down to 170 lbs will be difficult for Gastelum because of his physique. Whittaker also opined that the 30-year-old has the required tools to succeed at 185lbs. Therefore, he doesn't need to cut down to welterweight again.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I don't see him going back down to 170. He's a thick dude [chuckles]. He hits like a ton of bricks as well. I don't see him going down to 170," Whittaker said.

Edited by David Andrew