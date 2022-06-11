"I've fought wrestlers before" - Robert Whittaker details how a fight against Khamzat Chimaev would play out

Robert Whittaker doesn't sound too worried about potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the future.

During a fan Q&A leading up to UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore, a fan asked Whittaker how he saw a bout against Chimaev going. Whittaker replied:

"It would be tricky. I'd be firing those kicks down the middle like you would not believe. I don't think my right foot would touch the mat. He's a tough guy. I've fought wrestlers before, though. I've fought Yoel Romero, who's a silver medalist. Granted he's not that type of grappling guy, but that's something I haven't really thought about and will have to try and digest when we get there."

Watch Robert Whittaker discuss Khamzat Chimaev below:

Whittaker makes a good point with Yoel Romero. Romero won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2000 Olympic games. He also won five FILA World Championship medals, three gold medals at the UWW Wrestling World Cup, and five gold medals at the Pan American Championships.

Whittaker fought Romero twice, with both fights being five round decisions. If he was going to have issues with beating a wrestler, he wouldn't have won those fights.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero went to war in their rematch two years ago today Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero went to war in their rematch two years ago today https://t.co/3yl0Cddpga

Still, Khamzat Chimaev has proven his wrestling is very effective in MMA. Not only did he stuff all of Gilbert Burns' takedown attempts, he landed two takedowns out of three in that fight.

It's not something that Robert Whittaker will have to worry about for a while, though. Chimaev is currently focused on the welterweight division, and has turned down fights at middleweight in order to concentrate on winning a title at 170 pounds.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Khamzat Chimaev beat the No. 2 ranked fighter in the welterweight division last night. Only the champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington (No. 1) are ahead of Gilbert Burns #UFC273 (via @designbyfeo Khamzat Chimaev beat the No. 2 ranked fighter in the welterweight division last night. Only the champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington (No. 1) are ahead of Gilbert Burns 🐺 #UFC273 (via @designbyfeo) https://t.co/gJUBYVIdFx

Robert Whittaker wants to earn a third fight against Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker is set to face Marvin Vettori when the UFC makes its debut in France on September 3. A win would be his first step towards building himself back up into title contention. In February 2022, Whittaker lost a close decision to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It was a better result for 'Bobby Knuckles' than their first meeting in 2019 which saw Adesanya KO him in the second round.

MMA UNDERGROUND @theUG Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by KO (Strikes, Round 2)

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by KO (Strikes, Round 2)https://t.co/qU8uRWi0zB

Speaking to The Mac Life, Whittaker confirmed he wanted a third shot at Adesanya. He said:

"I want to get back at Israel. I want that third fight, especially after the way the second fight went, you know. I want that fight with him and man, I'm good at middleweight."

Whittaker went on to say he plans to fight at light heavyweight someday, but for now he's focused on one more run at the 185 pound title he held back in 2018.

Watch Robert Whittaker's full interview with The Mac Life below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far