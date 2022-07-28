"I just don't see the challenge in the division" - Robert Whittaker believes Alexander Volkanovski is levels above featherweights, wants to see him fight for lightweight title

Robert Whittaker has weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's potential move to lightweight. Volkanovski's dismantling of Max Holloway at UFC 276 was eye-opening for many MMA fans. With barely any new title contenders left, the time for 'The Great' to try and become a two-division champion could be now.

Whittaker and Volkanovski appeared on Fox Sports Australia, where they sat side-by-side answering questions. At one point, the former middleweight champion was asked what's next for 'The Great' and had this to say:

"Honestly, it has to probably be moving up. I just don't see the challenge in the division for him right now. You can see when Alex has fought anyone, but Holloway, that the level difference is just too much."

Volkanovski's only title challengers are Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez, who could end up fighting while 'The Great' recovers from his hand injury. Meanwhile, Whittaker will be taking on Marvin Vettori in September, with the winner being back in the middleweight title discussion.

Robert Whittaker thinks Alexander Volkanovski's move to lightweight would be financially beneficial

The move to lightweight could offer Volkanovski more than two-division champion status. At featherweight, Holloway is the only contender with a massive fanbase. Yet, lightweight presents a superstar opponent, regardless of who wins between Oliveira and Makhachev.

During the same appearance, Whittaker had this to say about Volkanovski's lightweight move being a smart financial decision:

"I would like to see you move up. I think that's where you will get your next challenge, but not only that, I think in a more business sense, that's where the money is, that's where the bigger fights can have. The sound of champ-champ sounds pretty good, doesn't it?"

The only issue with Volkanovski moving up is potentially stalling the featherweight division. With that said, there seems to be too many good reasons for his switch to lightweight. For a competitor like 'The Great', the idea of earning more money while furthering his legacy must be intriguing.

