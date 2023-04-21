Robert Whittaker names his favorite active UFC fighter

Robert Whittaker is a lifelong martial artist, having trained since the age of seven when he began karate alongside his brother. Whittaker has evolved into one of the most complete fighters across the sport, and has proven himself to be one of the most talented middleweights in divisional history.

Given his abundance of knowledge and skill in MMA, fans have always been intrigued about who 'The Reaper' enjoys watching compete in the octagon the most.

On episode #6 of the MMArcade podcast, Whittaker shared his favorite active UFC fighter at the moment. He said this:

"I would have to say Jon Jones would have to be up there, when I say favorite fighter, I mean that I'm excited to watch them fight, okay. Jon Jones would have to be up there, just because of the dynamic he has brought to the heavyweight division and how good he is. You've got to watch him. But I've got a lot of love for Bam Bam. Watching [Tai Tuivasa] get it done, the way he fights is always exciting. It's Tai doing his thing. It's one of those two."

Interestingly, both of Robert Whittaker's favorite fighters are in the heavyweight division. Tai Tuivasa and Jon Jones could very well fight one another in the future depending on how long 'Bones' keeps fighting.

Jones returned to the UFC against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, in his much anticipated heavyweight debut.

'Bones' vacated his light heavyweight title in 2020 and announced that he would be moving to heavyweight. He was then three years away from competing in order to bulk up correctly.

Jones' return lasted all of two minutes, as he submitted Gane in the opening round of the contest and asserted his dominance in the new division.

Robert Whittaker shares his thoughts on Israel Adesanya taunting Alex Pereira's son

Robert Whittaker's arch-rival, Israel Adesanya, recently defeated an arch-rival of his own to reclaim the middleweight title in stunning fashion at UFC 287.

Adesanya knocked Alex Pereira out cold in round two of their clash, and proceeded to produce one of the most memorable celebrations in MMA history by firing three arrows at an unconscious 'Poatan'.

However, Adesanya also chose to remind Pereira's son of the celebration he performed after 'Poatan' knocked 'The Last Stylebender' out during their second kickboxing fight.

Robert Whittaker was recently interviewed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. 'The Reaper' was asked to share his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's celebration directed at Pereira's son, and said this:

"I thought the bit with Pereira's son was a bit petty. Yeah he's a petty dude. But like, dude you can't hold grudges with five-year-olds. Like if I held a grudge with every five-year old that p***ed me off, I'd be fighting for the next 40 years of my life..."

