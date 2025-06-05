Robert Whittaker reacts to "emotional guy" Yair Rodriguez slamming his take on potential Alexander Volkanovski rematch

Robert Whittaker recently addressed Yair Rodriguez's criticism of him for commenting on Rodriguez's potential matchup against Alexander Volkanovski. Whittaker urged the Mexican not to take his remarks seriously, clarifying that it was just a casual comment.

According to Whittaker, there isn’t much interest in a fight between Volkanovski and Rodriguez for the UFC featherweight championship at this time. However, this statement did not sit well with Rodriguez, who later reacted to Whittaker’s comments in an Instagram post by MMA Uncensored, saying:

"I didn’t ask for your opinion “mate” focus on your sh*t so you don’t get your teeth broken again ❤️"

In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Rodriguez's comments were brought into notice of the former UFC middleweight champion. In response, Whittaker said:

"I don't know, he's an emotional guy. I've backed him in a lot of his fights, and I said only good things. I didn't even say anything negative to him. He's gotta chill out a little bit, like it was just couch talk."

Rodriguez is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. Although he lost his previous championship fight against Volkanovski, this time, 'El Pantera' is confident about claiming the title if given the opportunity.

Reinier de Ridder previews upcoming fight with Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is set to face Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 at the Etihad Arena. Whittaker is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, while de Ridder is enjoying an undefeated streak in the promotion.

In a recent interview with Home of Fight, the Dutch fighter previewed his upcoming clash, saying:

"There's a lot to study, of course, all the fights that he's had. A legend, as you say. First main event in UFC, five rounds. So yeah, it's a big one...I see he's very explosive, very fast. I think if I can put a pressure on him like I did to Bo, I think I'll make a good chance... [Knockout?] Yeah, I'm a striker now, I'm a striker now, so yeah, fu*k Jiu-Jitsu."

