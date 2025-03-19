Robert Whittaker reacts to Roman Dolidze's callout after Marvin Vettori win, makes honest confession about UFC Vegas 104 main event: "Join the queue"

Robert Whittaker isn't interested in a middleweight clash with Roman Dolidze, who recently defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 254 and is currently ranked No. 9 in the division, four spots below 'The Reaper'.

During an episode of his MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker shared his thoughts on a matchup with Dolidze.

Part of his attitude toward a bout with Dolidze stems from the poor impression the Georgian's win over Vettori made. In fact, Whittaker claims to have not even watched the entire rematch, tuning out after less than two rounds of action due to the fight resembling the first one too strongly:

"I watched a round-and-a-half and was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to gain from this,' and I went back to Monster Hunter Wilds. Bro, it was just the exact same as their first fight."

Moreover, as the No. 5-ranked middleweight in the UFC, the ex-champion isn't interested in anything less than a top-five opponent. Given that Dolize is barely in the top 10 as is, he isn't a fighter Whittaker is considering:

"I'm trying to fight a top-five guy, dude. Join the queue. Yeah, I wanna fight Sean [Strickland]."

Check out Robert Whittaker's dismissal of Roman Dolidze's callout here (19:50 and 21:29).

Another streaking middleweight in Caio Borralho also challenged 'The Reaper' to a fight. It's a matchup Whittaker may find more acceptable as Borralho is ranked No. 6, just below him in the rankings.

It may very well be the final chance anyone gets against Whittaker at 185 pounds, as he is also considering light heavyweight.

Robert Whittaker and Roman Dolidze have an opponent in common

There's a good reason behind Robert Whittaker's lack of interest in Roman Dolidze following the latter's win over Marvin Vettori.

It is partly due to the fact that 'The Reaper' had a far more impressive outing against the Italian than Dolidze did. Whittaker faced Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris four years ago.

Check out Robert Whittaker vs. Roman Dolidze highlights:

He dominated Vettori, handing him such a lopsided beating that Vettori himself was left stunned. Meanwhile, Dolidze and Vettori had a fairly competitive rematch, with Dolidze winning in the end.

