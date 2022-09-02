"The way that second fight with Adesanya went is hard evidence" - Robert Whittaker reacts to Marvin Vettori claiming 'The Reaper' isn't improving as a fighter anymore 

Robert Whittaker will face off against Marvin Vettori this weekend in the UFC Paris co-main event. It will be a battle for the middleweight No.1 contender's spot, which is currently occupied by 'The Reaper'.

Vettori sits third in the rankings, and a win against Whittaker will likely boost him to the top of the list. 'The Italian Dream' will be confident of his chances of victory, as he stated to the press this week that he believes he is improving as a fighter, while he feels that Whittaker is not.

'The Reaper' was asked for his reaction to Vettori's comments when he spoke to the media this week. Whittaker had the following to say:

"He's wrong, I think I am improving. I think there's hard facts to prove that I am improving. I think the wins going up is hard evidence that I'm improving. I think the way that second fight with Adesanya went is hard evidence that I'm improving. So I think I'm getting better."

With a victory over 'The Italian Dream', Robert Whittaker will have beaten most of the top contenders in the division. Apart from Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa, there aren't many top 10 ranked opponents for 'The Reaper' to fight.

Robert Whittaker receives jacket from USADA after 50 clean tests in a row

Robert Whittaker was surprised with a gift during fight week for his upcoming bout against Marvin Vettori. The gift came in the form of a 'USADA clean test jacket' that 'The Reaper' received after completing 50 consecutive clean tests with the organization.

The jacket was presented by Jeff Novitzky, the head of the drug-testing program implemented by the UFC over seven years ago.

Whittaker had the following to say:

"It's just another feather in the cap. My dad always told me, if you have to cheat to win then don't play. And I've stuck with that my entire career. It's cool to be recognized for it."

Robert Whittaker will be proud that in a sport that is allegedly still rife with performance enhancing drugs, he has been able to prove that he is a clean athlete.

