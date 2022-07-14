Robert Whittaker surprised at Alex Pereira "skyrocketing" through 185lbs ranks to get Israel Adesanya title shot

Robert Whittaker is a bit taken aback by Alex Pereira's meteoric rise to the top of the UFC middleweight division. With just three fights inside the octagon, 'Poatan' seems to have made a massive impact in the promotion and is already regarded as the next challenger for the much-coveted middleweight title.

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media | The UFC already have a date for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira.



Adesanya said they are “sussing it out, already planning.”



[per Freestylebender YT]



#UFC #MMA | The UFC already have a date for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira.Adesanya said they are “sussing it out, already planning.”[per Freestylebender YT] 🚨| The UFC already have a date for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira.Adesanya said they are “sussing it out, already planning.”[per Freestylebender YT]#UFC #MMA https://t.co/nti2wanS9y

'The Reaper' believes that Pereira is being fast-tracked to a title shot against Israel Adesanya because of the hype and storyline behind a potential clash between the pair. Pereira has two wins in kickboxing against Adesanya and is the only man to have knocked out 'The Last Stylebender.'

Whittaker believes that's why the UFC picked stylistically favorable fights for Pereira and quickly pushed him up the ranks to set up a trilogy fight with Adesanya. 'Bobby Knuckles' also believes that the promotion will leave no stone unturned in promoting the fight once it does get announced.

During an interaction with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker said:

"The surprise comes from how fast Pereira's just skyrocketed through the ranks to get that title shot... there's a lot of different guys that'll give him a really hard fight, you know, but it is what it is... That fight's happening. He was placed well, his matches were placed well, his opponents were picked out and he's up there. They've made that fight, you know, the revenge fight sort of thing happen and it'll be a big show."

Watch the interview below:

Robert Whittaker reveals why it'll be beneficial for him if Alex Pereira defeats Israel Adesanya in potential clash

Whittaker is well aware that it's in his interest for Alex Pereira to dethrone Israel Adesanya when they fight for the middleweight title. Whittaker has already fought Adesanya twice previously and ended up losing both fights.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



defeats Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision to retain his UFC Middleweight Championship!



#UFC271 Israel Adesanya does the double on The Reaper! @stylebender defeats Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision to retain his UFC Middleweight Championship! Israel Adesanya does the double on The Reaper! 😤@stylebender defeats Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision to retain his UFC Middleweight Championship! 🏆#UFC271 https://t.co/nWuVHimOQw

Although the rematch was much closer than the first fight, and he was widely praised for his performance, Whittaker feels it will be difficult to set up a third fight against Adesanya for the title.

If Pereira wins the title instead, Robert Whittaker believes he'll be in a good position to fight the Brazilian for middleweight gold. He said:

"Maybe Alex [winning is better for me] just because it makes getting that title fight a little easier, you know. Getting a third fight against Izzy is much harder than getting a first fight with with Alex so I would have to lean towards that, you know, smart-wise. But in my heart of hearts, I don't really care."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far