Robert Whittaker talks UFC Abu Dhabi loss, Joe Rogan falls for AI clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor undergoes blood test: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Robert Whittaker has finally broken his silence after a close split-decision loss in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan was caught off guard by an AI-generated clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov. And Conor McGregor is officially back in the USADA drug-testing pool, signaling a possible return in time for the historic July 4th White House event. Let’s break down the latest from the MMA world:Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi defeatRobert Whittaker is determined to move forward after a tough loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi. Despite knocking de Ridder down in the third round, Whittaker lost a razor-thin split decision, which marks his second straight defeat.In his first public statement since the fight, Whittaker claimed that he’s disappointed but not discouraged. He said:“I’m disappointed, but I’m not disheartened. There are a lot of things I liked about the fight, but a lot of things I didn’t. I’m going to take it all, head back to the gym, sit with the team, pick it apart, and then get back on the horse. That’s all you can do.&quot;He added:“This isn’t the end of Robert Whittaker. This is just another learning curve, another speed bump. I’m going to spend some time with my family, I’m going to just rest, recover a little bit, and then hopefully get back on an Australian card. It’s been a while, and honestly, I’m longing for it. It’s been a while since I’ve fought in Australia, and I’d love to fight here again. It’s time.”Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoe Rogan falls for AI-generated Khabib Nurmagomedov clip on podcastJoe Rogan found himself on the wrong end of AI trickery during a recent podcast, where he praised a motivational video narrated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. While talking to UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr., Rogan highlighted the video as deeply inspirational, unaware it wasn’t real.The clip featured the former UFC lightweight champion’s voice discussing discipline and dedication, but fans quickly pointed out it was an AI-generated piece, not a real recording. Rountree and Rogan both expressed how moved they were by the message.Check out the full segment below:Conor McGregor begins potential UFC return countdown with blood testConor McGregor has officially started the six-month countdown to eligibility by submitting his first drug test in nearly a year. Posting photos and videos from his yacht off the coast of Italy, McGregor showed off both a bandaged shoulder from a blood draw and a urine sample.This marks his re-entry into the UFC drug-testing pool after being inactive since July 2021. The Irishman has stated his intent to fight on the potential July 4 White House card next year. Whether he follows through remains uncertain, given past lapse in career resets.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post