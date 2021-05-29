Watch: Luke Rockhold's spectacular question mark kicks as he prepares for a UFC return

Footage has emerged of Luke Rockhold’s insane question mark kick as he prepares to return to the UFC.

Rockhold last fought inside the octagon back at UFC 239 where he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Now, almost two years later, it appears as if he’s gearing up for another run - potentially at middleweight this time around.

Rockhold wants the gold

Rockhold is a former UFC middleweight champion and will forever hold that distinction, with many fans praising his ability to finish fights before it gets to a decision.

Now, the following video seems to indicate that he’s looking as sharp as he has done in a long time.

One short clip in training isn’t going to be enough for anyone to believe he can go all the way and recapture the 185-pound crown at the age of 36. Still, when he’s performing at his very best, there’s an argument to be made that there haven’t been many better middleweights to walk through the UFC’s doors.

There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes associated with that which we understand, but Rockhold’s personality often blurs the vision of fans when it comes to just how talented he is on his best day.

The next step on the journey is for him to get a fight booked. He hasn’t actually won inside the octagon since he beat David Branch back in September 2017. In the four years since, the defeat to Blachowicz and the loss to Yoel Romero have marked the only appearances for him in the promotion.

This man is a veteran at this stage of his career and while he does have other ventures outside of mixed martial arts, it’s still clear to all that he is passionate about the sport.

Whether or not he can translate that into any more victories remains to be seen. Some have suggested he should have a “loser leaves town” type of bout against Chris Weidman once the latter has recovered from his broken leg.

