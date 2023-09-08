Rodtang on the fence for Tawanchai-Superbon encounter: “My prediction for this fight is 50-50”

Rodtang believes the upcoming super-fight between Tawanchai and Superbon could end with either fighter getting their hand raised.

On October 6, Tawanchai looks to extend his run as the featherweight Muay Thai world champion by defending his throne in the ONE Fight Night 15 main event. It’ll be easier said than done, as he must get through Superbon, a former featherweight kickboxing world champion with a legendary resume.

The must-see matchup between Tawanchai and Superbon has been widely debated amongst fans and fighters, including Rodtang. During an interview with ONE, Rodtang was asked who he thinks will win and responded by saying:

“My prediction for this fight is 50-50. If I have to take a side, my bet is on Superbon. But again, everything can happen in the ring. That’s why I said my prediction for this fight is 50-50.”

Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut in May 2021. Since then, he’s taken over the featherweight Muay Thai division with a 5-1 record, including two wins in world title matchups. He last fought on August 4, defeating Davit Kiria in his first kickboxing bout under the ONE banner.

Meanwhile, Superbon has only fought in kickboxing since joining ONE. The 33-year-old started his promotional tenure with a legendary run by taking out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

On January 13, Superbon’s title run ended when he lost against Chingiz Allazov. Luckily for him, he bounced back in June by defeating Tayfun Ozcan. He now looks to take over the featherweight Muay Thai division with a win against Tawanchai.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

As for Rodtang, he’s scheduled to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world title in a super-fight against Superlek. The highly-anticipated matchup is scheduled for September 22 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.