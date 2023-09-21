Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Superlek Kiatmuu9 could struggle in their upcoming super-fight if the latter chooses to fight at a close range.

Over the past few years, combat sports fans have fantasized about the possibility of ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking’ Machine’ being matched up. Luckily, the super-fight has become a reality, as Rodtang is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek in the ONE Friday Fights 34 main event on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

During an interview with Antoine Pinto, ‘The Iron Man’ had this to say about Superlek potentially pushing forward and pursuing a close-range fight:

“If he walks in [and fights at close range], he might have a hard time. I think it’s really stressful walking around with me. That’s in my game. And I want him to walk around with me. If he doesn’t come, then it’s his luck, I will walk to him.”

Rodtang and Superlek were scheduled to fight in March before the reigning flyweight Muay Thai king pulled out with an undisclosed injury. Since then, the Thai superstars have generated momentum by securing statement wins.

‘The Iron Man’ last fought on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. The 26-year-old defended his throne with a second-round highlight-reel knockout against Edgar Tabares. Shortly after getting his hand raised, he received a standing ovation from the North American crowd.

Meanwhile, Superlek has fought three times since the super-fight fell through. He started by defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at the March 24 event against replacement opponent Danial Williams. ‘The Kicking Machine’ then focused on the flyweight Muay Thai division, leading to two knockouts between late June and early July.

Rodtang vs Superlek is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history. The Lumpinee Stadium spectacle can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.