"Rogan brings these snacks" - Daniel Cormier explains why Max Holloway caught him eating during his fight

Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier's light-hearted exchanges, filled with witty jabs, and comedic antics, have become a staple of entertainment for fight fans.

From challenging each other's claims of being the "Daddest Man on the Planet" to their humorous feud and verbal jabs online, their friendly rivalry is a testament to their humorous camaraderie. In the past, Max Holloway has also called out Cormier for a hypothetical superheavyweight fight.

The former UFC featherweight champion is gearing up for his next fight against The Korean Zombie this weekend. The fight will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on August 26, 2023.

It has become a consistent routine that whenever Max Holloway's fight draws near, Daniel Cormier playfully takes a humorous jab at him. This time, Holloway pointed out that Cormier had food on the commentary booth table while covering UFC 291.

In response, the former two-division UFC champion took a lighthearted approach, shifting the blame to his co-commentator Joe Rogan for the presence of snacks on the broadcast booth table. During a recent episode of the DC & RC show, Cormier revealed:

"Rogan brings these snacks every time bro. He brings this beef jerky, so we sit there and eat it. We eat popcorn, we sit there for seven and a half hours. I love that guy [Max Holloway], but that guy's constantly taking shots at me."

Max Holloway Criticizes Hawaii Government's Response to Maui Fires

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has expressed heartbreak and frustration over the Maui wildfires that devastated Lahaina town. He condemned the Hawaii government's response as inadequate, asserting that they've let down the people of Lahaina.

The Hawaiian native emphasizes the remarkable resilience and unity of the Hawaiian community in the face of tragedy. He also raises concern over developers attempting to purchase land from survivors whose homes were destroyed, describing it as a disregard for historical significance.

Speaking about the tragedy in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Holloway stated:

“The state, the government, at so many levels, they just – I’m just straight up gonna say they failed the people of Lahaina. It’s kind of heartbreaking. When it felt like they were lollygagging, too, after everything happened, the Hawaiian people, the locals there are the ones that stood up and took on this responsibility.”

Holloway added:

“The amazing thing is how Hawaii can come together and pull through. The people of Hawaii are coming strong together. You’re seeing it. You see it through all the social media, everything. The Hawaiian people band together, making it for these Lahaiana guys and letting these guys know that we are here. We’re here to stay. Keep staying strong. I know it doesn’t look like there ain’t no end to this, but we are here for the long run for you guys.”

Max Holloway's comments