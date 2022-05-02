Rose Namajunas admits Ronda Rousey comparisons got to her head before first Carla Esparza fight

UFC strawweight queen Rose Namajunas is set to defend her title for a second time at UFC 274. After a 2-0 dulogy with preceding champion Zhang Weili, Namajunas will now face former foe Carla Esparza in a co-main event bout.

The two first met inside the octagon more than seven years ago at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale over the inaugural strawweight belt. In that clash, 'Cookie Monster' submitted 'Thug Rose' in the third round.

Having tasted defeat at the hands of Esparza in the past, Namajunas will not only be looking to defend her 115-pound title at UFC 274, but also to avenge her previous loss.

In the UFC 274 Countdown video posted on the promotion's YouTube channel, 'Thug Rose' comes clean about underestimating her opponent the first time around. She admitted that comparisons with women's MMA trailblazer Ronda Rousey early on in her career got to her head.

"I didn't really care about Carla [Esparza]. I didn't think she was on my level. Being called the next Ronda Rousey, you don't really think anybody's on your level, you know?"

Namajunas' fiance and training partner Pat Barry also shared similar sentiments. He admitted in the video that Carla Esparza's calm, composed and somewhat deadpan expression while walking to the cage got him thinking that it would be an easy fight.

"When she walked in the ring, just when she stepped in, in my head I was like 'Yep, got it.' Not knowing this is what she looks like before every fight."

Both Namajunas and her team were proven wrong as Esparza went on to submit her via rear-naked choke after demolishing her in the previous rounds. In doing so, 'Cookie Monster' was crowned the first UFC strawweight champion.

Watch the full UFC 274 Countdown video below:

Ronda Rousey heaped praise on Rose Namajunas following title fight

Despite Rose Namajunas losing out on her chance at the belt in her first attempt, she went on to defeat UFC veteran Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 to achieve the feat. In front of a packed Madison Square Garden, Namajunas dethroned the Polish great with a first-round knockout.

She went on to defend her belt in a rematch at UFC 223, where the two fighters put up a battle for five rounds. The war clearly caught Ronda Rousey's attention as she posted a tweet praising both women.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey 🏼 @UFC is lucky to have you both So proud of @joannamma and @rosenamajunas fighting their hearts out and representing all women and all fighters tonight@UFC is lucky to have you both So proud of @joannamma and @rosenamajunas fighting their hearts out and representing all women and all fighters tonight🙏🏼❤️ @UFC is lucky to have you both

Joanna Jedrezejczyk recently predicted the outcome of Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2. She expects a first-round finish for Namajunas.

