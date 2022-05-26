"It felt like a bomb went off" - Rose Namajunas names two of the most historic moments in her fight career

At just 29 years of age, Rose Namajunas has already had a fight career full of dizzying highs and crushing lows. Most recently she lost the UFC women's strawweight championship off a tepid performance where her lack of offense cost her a split decision.

In a video interview on the Marshall Inu YouTube channel, Namajunas concentrated on happier times, like when she beat Zhang Weili via head kick KO at UFC 261 in April 2021. Not only did that earn her the 115 pound belt for the second time, the moment was shared in front of over 15,000 fans who were attending the first public UFC event since COVID-19. Namjunas said:

"That energy, that buzz, 100% was by far the most craziest thing I've been a part of, ever experienced. Not just because I'm stepping outside myself putting the belt on and all the hard work I put into it. But man, the crowd noise was so loud. Usually I can hear stuff no matter how loud it is, but it felt like a bomb went off when people were screaming, like that white noise where your ears don't hear anything because it's so loud. That kind of thing."

UFC Canada @UFC_CA Thug Rose is back on top! @RoseNamajunas spoke to Joe Rogan following her #UFC261 title fight win Thug Rose is back on top! @RoseNamajunas spoke to Joe Rogan following her #UFC261 title fight win 🏆🌹 https://t.co/HqbHrsJMe8

The other big moment she thought would never be out-shined was her first victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She said:

"When I beat Joanna, because that was also a super electrifying moment, but I don't think I was as experienced to totally take it in as much. Like actually feel my surroundings more, I was sort of numb to the whole situation but I was still taking it in as much as I could. After beating Joanna, I thought okay that was a super special moment, if that ever happens again I'd be surprised. Not to say I couldn't do it again, just that it was so special."

That was the first time Rose Namajunas claimed the women's strawweight title. Given how 'Thug Rose' is still in her prime, it's likely she'll be able to come back and make another historic memory for herself when she competes for the belt yet again.

Michael Bisping accused Rose Namajunas of 's***ing the bed' at UFC 274

Most fans agree that Rose Namajunas didn't lose to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, she lost to herself. In all the exchanges where they actually fought, Namajunas seemed to have a clear advantage. On the feet, on the ground, everywhere. She just didn't put out enough offense to win rounds.

Michael Bisping summed up her performance on his Believe You Me podcast by saying:

"Saturday night, as I said, she s*** the bed. It's a high-pressure situation, I get it. You're champion of the world, that brings a lot of pressures... You wanna maintain, you wanna hang on to that. So, therefore, she was playing it a little bit too cautious."

After initially defending her performance, Namajunas released a statement on Instagram saying she "f***ed up."

